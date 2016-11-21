FLINT, Mich. (AP) — The state of Michigan says it will ask an appeals court to stop an order that calls for home delivery of water in Flint.

The state briefly disclosed its next step Monday, less than two weeks after a federal judge ordered home delivery under certain conditions. Judge David Lawson says delivery isn’t necessary if Flint residents decline or if their filter taps are working properly.

But the state says it still would be a daunting — and extremely expensive — task. The state says Flint residents can get free water deliveries through nonprofit groups, but the judge says it’s not totally effective.

Flint residents are urged to use bottled water or filtered tap water. Corrosive water from the Flint River wasn’t treated properly for 18 months, causing lead to leach.