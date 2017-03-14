KENTWOOD, Mich. (AP) — State police say a trooper followed agency protocol in a high-speed chase in western Michigan that ended with a crash that killed two people.
Lt. Chris McIntire says he reviewed in-car video and talked with the trooper following the chase, which began Saturday night with an attempted traffic stop of a car going 90 mph in Kentwood, near Grand Rapids. McIntire says he believes the pursuit was justified.
Police say the fleeing vehicle slammed into a car that 21-year-old Tara Oskam of Grand Rapids was driving to Calvin College. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
A passenger in the vehicle being chased also died. He’s identified as 15-year-old David Torrez of Grand Rapids.
Most Read Stories
- How getting too close to old flames can burn new relationships | Dear Carolyn
- South Everett family, ‘still in shock,’ mourns teen killed by falling tree
- Seahawks give OL Luke Joeckel $7 million guaranteed, and not everyone thinks that's a good idea
- Adrian Peterson makes trip to Seattle, but decision may not be quick
- If tech giants like Amazon add to Seattle traffic congestion, do they pay for it? | Traffic Lab Q&A
The driver of the vehicle police were pursuing had serious injuries. His name hasn’t been released.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.