KENTWOOD, Mich. (AP) — State police say a trooper followed agency protocol in a high-speed chase in western Michigan that ended with a crash that killed two people.

Lt. Chris McIntire says he reviewed in-car video and talked with the trooper following the chase, which began Saturday night with an attempted traffic stop of a car going 90 mph in Kentwood, near Grand Rapids. McIntire says he believes the pursuit was justified.

Police say the fleeing vehicle slammed into a car that 21-year-old Tara Oskam of Grand Rapids was driving to Calvin College. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the vehicle being chased also died. He’s identified as 15-year-old David Torrez of Grand Rapids.

The driver of the vehicle police were pursuing had serious injuries. His name hasn’t been released.