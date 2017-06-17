LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The state of Michigan is seeking to terminate the parental rights of a sports doctor accused of sexual assaulting dozens of women and girls.
The Lansing State Journal reports (http://on.lsj.com/2rr8rqy ) attorneys for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services filed a petition against 53-year-old Larry Nassar.
Lawyers cited December testimony from an FBI agent who said investigators found images and videos of child pornography on Nasser’s property in Holt, including videos showing him assaulting girls.
Shannon Smith is one of Nassar’s lawyers. At a Friday hearing in Ingham County Circuit Court, Smith noted there was “absolutely nothing” in the charges filed against Nassar involving allegations he abused his three children.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon to buy Whole Foods for $13.7 billion in bid to become major grocer
- UW professor got it right on Trump. So why is he being ignored? | Danny Westneat
- Seattle’s mega-commuters: We spend more time than ever traveling to work | FYI Guy
- 2-year-old thinks Seattle bride is a real-life princess -- and the photos go viral
- Seattle police release ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen’s arrest video: ‘I suppose I gotta pay the piper’ WATCH
A lawyer for Nassar’s wife, who has filed for divorce, argued the petition is unnecessary because she’s been granted sole custody of their children.
Nassar was a doctor at Michigan State University and at USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians and other elite athletes. Dozens of women and girls have accused him of sexually assaulting them and are suing him in federal court.
Nassar has denied wrongdoing.
___
Information from: Lansing State Journal, http://www.lansingstatejournal.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.