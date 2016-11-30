ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A Muslim civil rights official says a Michigan mosque has received a hate-filled letter sent to Islamic centers nationwide.

Dawud Walid, director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations’ Michigan chapter, says the letter arrived Wednesday at the Muslim Community Association of Ann Arbor and Vicinity. It warns President-elect Donald Trump is “going to do to you Muslims what Hitler did to the Jews.”

Walid says it’s the first mosque to receive the letter in Michigan, which has one of the nation’s largest Muslim populations. It’s postmarked Los Angeles and signed “Americans for a Better Way” — as were those received in Indiana, California, Rhode Island and Georgia.

Trump has told “60 Minutes” if his supporters were harassing others, they should “stop it.” The FBI has said it’s monitoring the situation.