Share story

The Associated Press

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (AP) — A Detroit-area man has been ticketed for leaving a vehicle running unattended in his driveway as he warmed it up.

Nick Taylor, of Roseville, said the incident happened on a chilly morning earlier this month. He said he went inside his home and left his car running for about five minutes. When he went back outside, he had received a $125 fine for a local ordinance violation of leaving a motor vehicle unattended.

“Every person warms up their car,” Taylor said. “We live in Michigan!”

Taylor posted a photo of the ticket on Facebook. The post has been shared more than 6,000 times and garnered more than 5,000 comments.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Roseville Police Chief James Berlin is standing by the officer who issued the ticket, saying it’s a public safety issue because a thief could have easily taken the car.

“A thief can just open the door, and off they go” if a car is running and doesn’t have a remote start system, Berlin said. “They typically flee the area at a high rate of speed, we have to chase, and that puts motorists and pedestrians at risk.”

He said that a ticket for leaving a vehicle unattended is “fairly common,” but that the city does not monitor how many it issues.

Taylor is scheduled to appear in court later this month.

The Associated Press