DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit-area man is headed to a Florida prison after 29 years in a Michigan prison for drug crimes as a teen.
Richard Wershe (WER’-shee), who was known on the streets as “White Boy Rick,” was turned over to federal authorities Tuesday, five weeks after he was granted parole. The Michigan Corrections Department confirmed the release.
Wershe was behind bars when he was convicted in a Florida stolen car investigation. He says he felt forced to plead guilty to protect his mother and sister.
He could be held in Florida for more than two years, although Wershe hopes to get out sooner.
Most Read Stories
- Please go fishing, Washington state says after farmed Atlantic salmon escape broken net
- Seattle-based crab boat found on Bering Sea bottom; lost since February with crew of 6
- What caused Seattle-based crab boat to sink with 6 aboard? Coast Guard hoping to find out
- Police: Elderly Seattle brothers spent lifetime collecting sexual images of children, sexually abusing young girls
- Wealthy wife of Treasury secretary gets snarky on Instagram