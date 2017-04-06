DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit-area man who talked about attacking a church and a hospital in the name of the Islamic State group has been sentenced to five years in prison.
Khalil Abu Rayyan wasn’t charged with a terrorist act. But a federal judge said Thursday he couldn’t ignore Rayyan’s threats and infatuation with terrorism as he sentenced him for gun-related crimes.
The 23-year-old kept a beheading photo on his phone screen, talked about becoming a martyr and expressed support for the Islamic State group.
Rayyan apologized in court last week and said he didn’t hurt anyone. He says he’s a different man after spending more than a year in custody.
Most Read Stories
- Norwegian launches Seattle-London flights with $199 one-way fares
- Dozens of University of Washington programs make top 10 in new global ranking
- Seahawks GM John Schneider on Richard Sherman trade rumors: 'What you've seen lately in the news is real'
- What luck: We dithered so long, Bertha’s tunnel now makes more sense | Danny Westneat VIEW
- The mysterious end of McCormick's in Seattle, plus 13 more restaurant and bar closures
Judge George Caram Steeh says it’s “too little, too late.” The government had asked for eight years in prison.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.