LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder says he has “no reason to be concerned” about being charged in the Flint water investigation.

Snyder’s comments to the Detroit Free Press (http://on.freep.com/2h51dml ) occurred as the bill for his legal fees reached $4.9 million — all paid by taxpayers. The governor says much of the money has been spent on producing documents requested by Attorney General Bill Schuette’s investigators.

Snyder says investigators “keep on asking” and his lawyers “keep on responding.”

Schuette filed charges against four more people this week, raising the number to 13. They include two Snyder-appointed emergency managers who were running Flint when the city was using the Flint River for drinking water.

The water wasn’t treated for corrosion, causing lead to leach from pipes and fixtures.