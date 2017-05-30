GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Part of a sheriff’s department office in western Michigan has been evacuated after a detective became ill during testing of suspected narcotics.
The Kent County sheriff’s department says standard testing was being conducted Tuesday morning on a white powdery substance when the detective had a possible drug reaction. A hazardous materials team responded, and the detective was taken to a hospital.
The detective was given an opioid overdose reversal drug as a precaution.
Air quality tests were being conducted. Other areas of the Kent County sheriff’s department offices in Grand Rapids remained open.
The detective from the police department in the Grand Rapids suburb of Wyoming is a member of the Kent Area Narcotics Enforcement Team. The substance was collected Monday during an investigation.
