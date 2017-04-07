Share story

By
The Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — After an 11-year-old Michigan boy saw social media posts indicating that his girlfriend had committed suicide, he hanged himself in his room.

The posts turned out to be a prank. Now a prosecutor is pursuing criminal charges against a juvenile accused of being involved in the scheme.

Katrina Goss described her son, Tysen Benz, as appearing “fine” just 40 minutes before she found him. He died Tuesday at a Detroit-area hospital.

After seeing the posts about his 13-year-old girlfriend, Tysen replied over social media that he was going to kill himself. His mother says no one involved in the prank told an adult.

The Marquette superintendent says the school district has been trying to educate students and parents about the dangers of social media.

