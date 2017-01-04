NEW YORK (AP) — Michelle Obama is making her final visit as the nation’s first lady to “The Tonight Show” on Wednesday.

It will be her third “Tonight Show” appearance. Her previous visits were in February 2014 and in April 2015, when she displayed her dancing skills with host Jimmy Fallon in a presentation of “The Evolution Of Mom Dancing.”

“The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon” airs at 11:35 p.m. EST on NBC.