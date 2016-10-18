WASHINGTON (AP) — Michelle Obama dazzled at her final state dinner as first lady, wearing a figure-hugging, floor-length rose gold chainmail gown.

She chose Italian label Atelier Versace for the White House dinner honoring Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and his wife, Agnese Landini. Mrs. Obama has a tradition of wearing dresses to state dinners by designers representing the nation being honored.

The sleeveless gown showcased the first lady’s famously sculpted arms and its draped design highlighted her figure. She enhanced the disco vibe of the sparkly dress with sleek, straight hair and side-swept bangs.