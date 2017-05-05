Share story

By
The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Having former first lady Michelle Obama tweet your telephone number is one way to get a lot of attention.

The telephone number of a former White House staffer was shared on the @MichelleObama Twitter account on Friday. Michelle Obama has 7.67 million Twitter followers.

The telephone number apparently belongs to Duncan Wolfe, a former White House creative digital strategist. The tweet was quickly taken down. Calls were met with “I’m not available right now” and a mailbox full notification.

An official who works for the Obamas says it was an accident and her account was not hacked.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Michelle Obama and other celebrities were in New York City Friday to celebrate National College Signing Day, which encourages high school students to seek higher education.

Associated Press