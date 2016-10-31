Four months after getting legally married to Nicole Johnson, Michael Phelps is celebrating in Mexico.
The 23-time Olympic gold medalist shared an Instagram photo Sunday of him walking down the aisle with the former Miss California USA, captioned, “My best friend…. I love you!!” Johnson also shared a picture of her walking with Phelps on a beach while dressed in a wedding gown.
Neither Phelps nor Johnson said where the ceremony took place, but several media outlets report it was in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
It was revealed last week that the couple legally got married in Arizona on June 13, and Phelps acknowledged that he had “been married for a while” in a Facebook Live video posted Thursday.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle sports world reacts to 'ridiculous' officiating in Seahawks' 25-20 loss to Saints
- Desperation and death after Seattle Pain Centers close: ‘The whitecoats don’t care’
- Ballard baby shower ends in ‘large disturbance,’ police say
- Washington State rallies for crazy comeback 35-31 victory at Oregon State WATCH
- Let’s talk about the penalties in Seahawks’ 25-20 loss to Saints WATCH
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.