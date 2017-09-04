VENICE, Italy (AP) — Director John Landis says he is still upset by Michael Jackson’s death, but a Venice Film Festival screening dedicated to “Thriller” is a chance to celebrate the musician’s life.

An enhanced version of the landmark Landis-directed music video, “Michael Jackson’s Thriller 3-D,” is screening alongside a behind-the-scenes documentary that has never been shown in cinemas before.

Landis told reporters in Venice on Monday that Jackson’s 2009 death was a tragedy that robbed the world of a brilliant performer. He said: “I was horrified, and I’m still upset about it.”

Landis says the backstage documentary about the 1983 video shows Jackson “happy and joyous” and at his creative peak. He says “it’s a celebration of Michael I didn’t expect, and very emotional for me.”