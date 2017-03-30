Michael J. Fox is speaking out on efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act and cut Medicare.

The actor who suffers from Parkinson’s disease tells AARP The Magazine that Parkinson’s patients spend thousands of dollars out of pocket in health care expenses. He said a potential cut in benefits isn’t politics, but rather, “that’s our lives.” Fox spoke to lawmakers on Capitol Hill last month.

Fox also opened up about the effect the disease has had on his acting ability. He says Parkinson’s means he can’t use “the big bag of tricks” he relied on in the past. He says doing a double-take is out of the question. But he says the disease has forced him to become “more into the moment” as an actor because he can’t have any expectations.