WASHINGTON (AP) — The Defense Intelligence Agency has suspended ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn’s security clearance pending a review.
Flynn, a former director of the agency who was asked to leave that post, was forced to resign this week after the White House said he misled Vice President Mike Pence about his contacts with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. before the inauguration.
A defense official, who spoke only on condition of anonymity, said Wednesday that Flynn’s security clearance was suspended Tuesday evening.
The official, who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly, described the suspension as a standard administrative action when questions arise concerning an individual’s compliance with security clearance directives.
Former directors of the agency are routinely allowed to keep their clearances so that they can advise the current director.
