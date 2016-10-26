NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is working with environmentalist Carl Pope on a book about climate change.
St. Martin’s Press told The Associated Press on Wednesday that “Overheated: How Cooler Heads Can Cool the World” will come out April 18.
According to St. Martin’s, Bloomberg and Pope hope to remove the “partisan rhetoric” and offer “viable, concrete solutions.”
In a statement issued through the publisher, Bloomberg and Pope said they didn’t always agree on the issues, but believed they could inspire liberals and conservatives to work together.
Bloomberg, the billionaire businessman, is a UN special envoy on climate change and cities. Pope, executive director of the Sierra Club from 1992-2010, works with Bloomberg as a climate adviser.
