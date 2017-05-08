MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say a Miami police office is in “extremely critical” condition after his vehicle collided with another car.
Miami police spokeswoman Kenia Fallat told reporters at the accident scene that the officer was “responding in emergency mode to a priority call” when the crash happened early Monday.
Fallat says the officer’s cruiser was then pushed into a building near the intersection. The officer was unconscious and trapped inside the vehicle when help arrived. She says he has internal injuries.
Fallat says the other driver was in stable condition when he was taken to the hospital.
Investigators are trying to learn what caused the crash. Fallat says they are talking to possible witnesses and looking a video surveillance from nearby buildings.
