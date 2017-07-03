MIAMI (AP) — A judge has ruled that Florida’s lawmakers overstepped their authority in updating the state’s “Stand Your Ground” ruling.
In ruling the law unconstitutional, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Milton Hirsch said Monday that the changes should have been crafted by the Florida Supreme Court instead of by the Legislature.
The Miami Herald reports that the 14-page order is a victory for prosecutors who have firmly opposed the law. Critics have said the law makes it easier for defendants to get away with murder and other violent crimes.
The Legislature modified the 2005 statute and Gov. Rick Scott signed it into law in June. The bill was backed by the National Rifle Association.
Under the law, prosecutors must prove by “clear and convincing” evidence that someone wasn’t acting in self-defense.