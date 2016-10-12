MEXICO CITY (AP) — The son of slain Mexican film director Leon Serment has denied allegations that he arranged to pay two assailants to kill his parents.

Benjamin Serment acknowledges that he and his parents had their differences, but says he would never try to settle them through violence.

He adds in an interview aired Tuesday night with Televisa journalist Joaquin Lopez-Doriga that he was never after an inheritance: “I am innocent.”

Leon Serment was killed by two attackers outside his Mexico City home the night of Aug. 27. His wife, film producer Adriana Rosique, was found hanged in her home on Sept. 19.

Serment, his girlfriend and the two alleged assailants were arrested Sept. 30. Prosecutors accuse him of ordering the killings and agreeing to pay the equivalent of about $5,200 per victim.