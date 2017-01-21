MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and U.S. President Donald Trump spoke by phone Saturday and are scheduled to meet later this month, officials announced.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said the meeting would take place Jan. 31, and Trump and Pena Nieto are to discuss trade, immigration and security.

Pena Nieto’s office issued a statement saying the phone conversation happened in the morning.

It said he congratulated Trump on his inauguration and expressed willingness to work for the benefit of both countries “with a focus on respect for the sovereignty of both nations and shared responsibility.”

Pena Nieto also reiterated his interest in maintaining dialogue. A high-level Mexican delegation is scheduled to hold talks with Trump administration officials in Washington Jan. 25-26.

Trump has promised to build a wall along the United States’ southern border and make Mexico pay for it. He has also threatened some companies with a border tariff on products manufactured in Mexico and exported to the United States.

Mexican officials have repeatedly said the country will not pay for a border wall.

Trump and Pena Nieto met in Mexico City in late August during the campaign.