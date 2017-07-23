MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican prosecutors say an ex-governor accused of corruption and other crimes has been ordered to stand trial.

The Attorney General’s Office said late Saturday that a judge ruled that Javier Duarte be tried on charges of organized crime and money laundering. He also faces other state charges.

Duarte fled to Guatemala after resigning as governor of the Gulf coast state of Veracruz, one of Mexico’s most populous, amid mounting allegations of corruption. He was extradited to Mexico last week.

Prosecutors allege that Duarte embezzled millions and used much of the money to buy properties. He and his lawyers have called the charges baseless and politically motivated.

The case is sensitive for Mexico’s ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party, which is trying to clean up its image ahead of next year’s presidential vote.