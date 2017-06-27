MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s consumer agency has announced fines and new rules meant to protect travelers from airlines, especially in the areas of bag fees and delays.
The federal consumer prosecutor’s office fined five airlines more than $1.2 million (22.4 million pesos) for charging passengers to check their first bag for flights to the United States and Canada originating in Mexico City.
It also established that airlines must not charge for the first checked bag up to 55 pounds (25 kilograms) and two carry-ons up to 22 pounds (10 kilograms) for national and international flights originating in Mexico.
For delays that are the airlines fault of more than two hours, but less than four hours, the rules also establish levels of discounts that must be offered, as well as free food and drinks.
