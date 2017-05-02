MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican prosecutors said Tuesday they have captured one of the Sinaloa cartel leaders who launched a struggle for control of the gang following the re-arrest of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

The attorney general’s office said soldiers and prosecution agents had detained a drug gang leader it called “Damaso N.”

A federal official confirmed the suspect is Damaso Lopez, known by the nickname “El Licenciado” — a title for college graduates. Lopez was long considered Guzman’s right-hand man and helped him escape from a Mexican prison in 2001.

Lopez is believed to be locked in a dispute with Guzman’s sons for control of the cartel’s territories.

Guzman was extradited to the United States earlier this year to face multiple charges.

With Guzman in jail, the Sinaloa Cartel has been controlled by Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada Garcia and Rafael Caro Quintero, two of the most traditional, old-school capos, plus Lopez, and Guzman’s son, Ivan Archivaldo Guzman.

Guzman faces U.S. drug trafficking, money laundering and other charges. He has pleaded not guilty.