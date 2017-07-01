CULIACAN, Mexico (AP) — Mexican authorities say at least 19 people have died in a clash between security forces and gunmen in the gang-plagued northwestern state of Sinaloa.

A state government communique issued Saturday says 15 municipal police officers were attacked by 19 people riding in four pickup trucks in the town of Villa Union, which is part of the Mazatlan municipality.

It says marines and state police went to the aid of the municipal police.

Officials say at 19 attackers died and five municipal policemen suffered light wounds in the Friday afternoon confrontation.

Sinaloa is the birthplace of numerous of Mexico’s drug gang leaders and killings have risen recently following the capture of Sinaloa cartel chief Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, who has been extradited to the United States.

