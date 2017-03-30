NEW YORK (AP) — The attorney general for the western Mexican state of Nayarit (nah-yah-REET’) will remain behind bars in San Diego until a hearing to determine if he should be shipped to New York City to face drug trafficking charges.

Edgar Veytia was arrested at the U.S. border with Mexico earlier this week. He made a brief appearance Thursday in federal court in San Diego, where prosecutors say his lawyer didn’t contest their request to have him held without bail.

An indictment unsealed Tuesday in federal court in Brooklyn charges Veytia with conspiracy to smuggle cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine to the U.S. from January 2013 to last month.

Veytia’s next court appearance is set for April 11.