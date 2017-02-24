NEW YORK (AP) — A member of a Mexico-based sex trafficking ring has been sentenced in New York to more than 15 years in federal prison.
Paulino Ramirez-Granados was sentenced Friday in federal court in Brooklyn. He had pleaded guilty to smuggling Mexican women into the United States and forcing them into prostitution.
Prosecutors say Ramirez-Granados was part of a family-based sex trafficking ring in Tenancingo, Mexico. They say he and other members of the Granados family used false promises of romance and marriage to lure women into relationships and persuade them to travel to the United States.
They say the women were forced into prostitution in New York.
Ramirez-Granados also was sentenced to five years of supervised release after his prison term and was ordered to pay $1.2 million in restitution to a victim.
