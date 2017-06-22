CHICAGO (AP) — A former commander of a Mexican intelligence unit charged with trading secrets to a drug cartel for millions in cash is asking a U.S. judge in Chicago to release him from jail pending trial.
A hearing is scheduled for Thursday to address Ivan Reyes Arzate’s request. He was extradited to Chicago earlier this year. A federal complaint unsealed in April accuses him of divulging the identity of an informant to the Beltran Leyva cartel. The person was later tortured and killed.
Arzate waived his right to a bond hearing immediately after his extradition. But in a recent filing, his lawyer asked for his release to live in a Springfield-area home. The defense motion says Arzate could remain on home confinement.
If convicted, he faces a maximum five-year prison term.
