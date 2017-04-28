NEW YORK (AP) — The top court for the United Methodist Church has left an openly gay bishop on the job for now. But the decision means she may not be able to stay in the post for long.
The Methodist Judicial Council issued the ruling late Friday in the case of Bishop Karen Oliveto, who leads a church region based in Colorado and is married to a woman.
The court said Oliveto’s marriage violates church law that bars clergy who are in same-sex relationships. The court said she’s now subject to a disciplinary review that could end with her being ousted from the job.
Oliveto was elected last year as the first openly gay bishop in the 12.8 million-member church. The denomination is fracturing because of differences over the Bible and LGBT acceptance.
Most Read Stories
- Billionaire Paul Allen pledges $30M toward permanent housing for Seattle’s homeless
- Seahawks trade with Falcons, 49ers to move out of first round of 2017 NFL Draft, now have 10 picks WATCH
- 2017 NFL draft: Live Seahawks updates from the second and third rounds
- Highway 99 tolling: Here's how much you could pay, according to new analysis
- Offer help to daughter every which way; it may build a bond | Dear Carolyn
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.