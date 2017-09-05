Metallica singer James Hetfield says he’s OK, but his ego is a bit bruised after falling on stage in the Netherlands.
Fan video shows Hetfield walking into a hole created when part of the floor on the band’s custom stage was intentionally lowered as part of the Monday’s show. Hetfield fell face-first into the floor and his guitar. He remained motionless for several seconds until a pair of stagehands helped him up.
After the song was finished he told the crowd at the Amsterdam arena: “Yes, I’m OK. My ego? Not so much.”
In 1992, Hetfield suffered severe burns from onstage pyrotechnics during a show in Montreal.
Most Read Stories
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- A daring betrayal helped wipe out Cali cocaine cartel
- Seahawks roster cutdown Q-and-A: Why did Seattle waive Kasen Williams? And more
- Ash falls like snow in Seattle as wildfires rage in Pacific Northwest VIEW
- Local pro skateboarder Cory Kennedy arrested after Vashon Island crash kills beloved videographer