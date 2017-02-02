HARVEY CEDARS, N.J. (AP) — A man walking his dogs along a New Jersey beach found a bottle that contained a note which appears to have been written by someone from England.
Vince Stango says a recent storm washed away the sand dunes on Harvey Cedars and that’s when he spotted the bottle.
Stango tells the Asbury Park Press (http://on.app.com/2kl2ZTt ) the note was written on stationery from the Cunard cruise line. The note read: “Found the bottle? Read this note? I’m Stuart, if you wish, call or mail me. Speak or mail soon. England Stuart.”
Stango sent a message to an email address that was provided and called two phone numbers in the United Kingdom. So far, no response.
Most Read Stories
- Bremerton councilwoman arrested at D.C. hearing for Trump's AG pick Jeff Sessions
- Veterans at Starbucks respond to call for boycott over hiring refugees
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
- Norwegian Air CEO pledges rock-bottom trans-Atlantic fares with his growing Boeing fleet
- ‘Divestment is our goal’: Seattle City Council to vote on pulling $3 billion from Wells Fargo over Dakota Access Pipeline WATCH
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.