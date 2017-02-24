LOS ANGELES (AP) — Meryl Streep, whose Golden Globes speech prompted President Donald Trump to call her “overrated,” has been added as a presenter to Sunday’s Academy Awards.
The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences on Friday unveiled its final batch of presenters, including Streep. The actress is also a nominee for a record 20th time. She’s up for best actress for her performance in “Florence Foster Jenkins.”
In her speech at the Golden Globes last month, Streep drew a loud standing ovation for a speech that bluntly criticized Trump. She particularly voiced disgust for his mocking of The New York Times’ Serge Kovaleski, a disabled reporter.
Other presenters announced Friday include Ryan Gosling, Taraji P. Henson, Jennifer Aniston, Warren Beatty and Matt Damon.
