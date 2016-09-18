BERLIN (AP) — Voters in the German state of Berlin are casting ballots in a state election predicted to result in a fresh setback for Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party.
Her Christian Democratic Union has been the junior coalition partner to the center-left Social Democrats in the capital for the past five years.
The city of 3.5 million has experienced a population boom during that time, putting pressure on housing, schools and its transport infrastructure.
The influx of tens of thousands of migrants over the past year has also become a campaign issue, though to a lesser degree than in other, less cosmopolitan parts of the country.
Pollsters forecast that the anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany will easily pass the 5-percent threshold to enter the Berlin state assembly for the first time, its 10th nationwide.
