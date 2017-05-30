BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel says her country’s relations with the United States are of “outstanding importance” but it must also engage with other key nations going forward.
Merkel spoke to reporters Tuesday following a meeting between her Cabinet and the government of India that resulted in cooperation agreements covering digital policy, development and education.
The German leader suggested recently that Europe’s relationship with the U.S. had shifted significantly following NATO and G-7 meetings with President Donald Trump that produced disappointing results.
In Berlin, Merkel reiterated her position that “we in Europe have to take our fate into our own hands.”
Europe’s most powerful leader said it was up to the continent to become more “involved internationally,” citing conflicts in Ukraine and Libya and the pressing issue of mass migration.
