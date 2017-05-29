BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman says Berlin is still committed to strengthening trans-Atlantic relations after Merkel suggested Europe can no longer entirely rely on the U.S.
Merkel’s comments Sunday came after a Group of Seven summit at which the Europeans couldn’t reach agreement on climate change with President Donald Trump. She said: “The times in which we can fully count on others are somewhat over, as I have experienced in the past few days.”
Merkel spokesman Steffen Seibert said Monday Merkel’s comments stand for themselves but the German leader is “a convinced trans-Atlanticist.” He said German-U.S. relations “are a strong pillar of our foreign and security policy, and Germany will continue working to strengthen these relations.”
Seibert added that “precisely because they are so important, it’s right to name differences honestly.”
Most Read Stories
- Swedish double-booked its surgeries, and the patients didn't know | Quantity of Care
- Democrats are supposed to be fighting back, but they just keep losing | Danny Westneat
- Submarines dismantled in Puget Sound are symbols of nation’s defense dilemma | Jon Talton
- Spike Lee posts, then deletes photo thanking Seahawks' Pete Carroll for signing Colin Kaepernick
- Singer John Legend donates $5K to help cover Seattle’s school-lunch debt
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.