BERLIN (AP) — Angela Merkel is seeking a new two-year term as leader of her conservative party, following her announcement last month that she will run for a fourth term as German chancellor.

Tuesday’s vote at a congress in Essen, where she was first elected chairwoman of the Christian Democratic Union in 2000, offers a test of Merkel’s standing with members. The party has seen tensions in the past year over her approach to the migrant crisis and suffered a string of poor state election results.

Merkel is running unopposed for another term at CDU’s helm. Two years ago she won the support of 96.7 percent of delegates, one of her best results.

Merkel told ARD television that she expects “an honest result … and we’ll see what that is.”