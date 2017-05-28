Share story

By
The Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel is urging European Union nations to stick together in the face of new uncertainty over the United States and other challenges.

Merkel said Sunday at a campaign event in Bavaria that “the times in which we can fully count on others are somewhat over, as I have experienced in the past few days.”

The comments follow President Donald Trump saying he needed more time to decide if the U.S. would continue backing a key climate accord.

Trump’s stance had led Merkel to describe the just-ended G-7 talks on climate change as “unsatisfactory.”

The dpa news agency reports that in her campaign remarks, the German leader emphasized the need for friendly relations with the U.S., Britain and Russia, but added: “We Europeans must really take our destiny into our own hands.”

