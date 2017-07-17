BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Bavarian ally has renewed calls for a cap on the number of refugees Germany accepts, but has avoided making it a condition for joining her in government again after this fall’s election.
The conservative bloc of Merkel’s Christian Democrats and Bavarian governor Horst Seehofer’s Christian Social Union enjoys a double-digit poll lead before Germany’s September election.
Seehofer’s demand for an annual cap of 200,000 on refugees was a major irritant last year, when he said his party wouldn’t join another government without one. Merkel insisted Sunday she won’t accept it.
Seehofer said Monday the cap “remains a CSU aim” but avoided making it a condition. News agency dpa reported he said: “First, we want to win the election.”
Most Read Stories
- Seattle Mayor Ed Murray sexually abused foster son, child-welfare investigator found in 1984
- Oregon opens records of sexual-abuse investigation into Ed Murray, acting ‘in public interest’
- Graham-Kapowsin's Dylan Morris, a four-star QB, commits to the Huskies
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- Fox Business show slams Seattle as ‘socialist hellhole’