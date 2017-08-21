UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — A judge has ordered a psychiatric evaluation of a man accused of fatally stabbing his sister and two cousins, all under the age of 10.
The Washington Post reports that 25-year-old Antonio Williams interrupted a court hearing Monday in a Maryland suburb of Washington and repeatedly shouted, “I am not the one you’re looking for!”
The victims were 6-year-old Nadira Withers, Williams’ sister; 9-year-old Ariana Decree and 6-year-old Ajayah Decree, both of Newark, New Jersey. They were found dead Friday in the home of Nadira’s mother.
Williams’ outburst was followed by a shouting match between family members in the courtroom.
Williams is charged with three counts of first- and second-degree murder. Judge Patrice Lewis ordered the state to complete a mental evaluation of him by Aug. 29.