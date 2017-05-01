BELMAR, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez says the recent conviction of a longtime friend and campaign donor won’t have an impact on the two men’s upcoming corruption trial.
Eye doctor Salomon Melgen was convicted Friday in Florida on multiple counts of Medicare fraud.
Menendez told reporters at an event at the Jersey shore on Monday that Melgen’s case “has nothing to do with” his case. Menendez wasn’t called to testify at Melgen’s trial.
Melgen and Menendez face trial in September on bribery and conspiracy charges. Menendez is charged with accepting campaign donations and gifts from Melgen in exchange for using his position to advance Melgen’s business interests.
Menendez has said his actions were part of routine legislative duties and protected by the U.S. Constitution.
