BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Coast Guard is giving medals to four good Samaritans for rescuing a woman and her dog during historic flooding in Louisiana last summer, a dramatic scene captured on video.
David Phung will receive a Silver Lifesaving Medal during a ceremony Friday in Baton Rouge. Brandon Barrett, Jason Dixon and Robbie Reynold will get Meritorious Public Service medals.
Phung jumped off a boat and ripped open the top of a convertible to rescue Hailey Brouillette as the car sank into the water on Aug. 16 — then dipped down to save her poodle mix, Sassy.
Video of the rescue, shot by WAFB-TV, has had millions of YouTube views.
Phung and Brouillette reunited several weeks after the rescue, with help from a Red Cross volunteer who befriended Brouillette at a shelter.