NEW YORK (AP) — A New York man says he and his husband were removed from a JetBlue flight after his husband “expressed displeasure” about flying with Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner.
Matthew Lasner said on Twitter that JetBlue staff kicked him and his husband off the flight from New York’s Kennedy airport to Florida on Thursday after overhearing his husband’s remarks. Lasner tweeted earlier that his husband was chasing the couple down in the terminal “to harass them.”
Lasner has since deleted his Twitter account.
JetBlue cited the possibility of “the risk of escalation during flight” in explaining the decision to remove the men. The airline says the couple was rebooked for the next available flight.
A spokeswoman for the Trump family declined comment but did not dispute the accounts.
