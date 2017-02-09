MOSS POINT, Miss. (AP) — Two Mississippi men have been sentenced to jail and ordered to work in an animal shelter for taking part in the videotaped scalding of a cat.
Police say the cat died after being doused with boiling water in December. The video was posted online.
News organizations report 24-year-old Laderrick Rostchild was found guilty of aggravated animal abuse, and a Moss Point city judge sentenced him to six months in jail and a $2,500 fine.
His uncle, 43-year-old Larry Rostchild, pleaded guilty to simple abuse and was sentenced to 30 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.
The judge also ordered each man to work 200 hours at the Jackson County Animal Shelter.
A third person, 23-year-old Karmen Coleman, has pleaded not guilty to rendering criminal assistance.
