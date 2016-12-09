MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police say the apparent shooting death of a person in a home is Memphis’ 214th homicide of the year, setting a record in a city beset by gang activity and gun crimes.

Memphis police spokesman Louis Brownlee said the body of the record-setting victim was found Friday by a co-worker who went to check on a colleague. Brownlee said the body had a gunshot wound, and a preliminary investigation shows it may have been the result of a home invasion. One person is in custody.

Memphis has now surpassed the previous record of 213 homicides, set in 1993.

Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings issued a statement after the record-tying homicide was announced earlier Friday, saying it is “horrible news.” He said nearly half of the victims knew their assailants.