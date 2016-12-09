MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police say the apparent shooting death of a person in a home is Memphis’ 214th homicide of the year, setting a record in a city beset by gang activity and gun crimes.
Memphis police spokesman Louis Brownlee said the body of the record-setting victim was found Friday by a co-worker who went to check on a colleague. Brownlee said the body had a gunshot wound, and a preliminary investigation shows it may have been the result of a home invasion. One person is in custody.
Memphis has now surpassed the previous record of 213 homicides, set in 1993.
Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings issued a statement after the record-tying homicide was announced earlier Friday, saying it is “horrible news.” He said nearly half of the victims knew their assailants.
Most Read Stories
- For $750, Seattle’s newest apartment is the size of a parking space
- Light snowfall expected in Seattle tonight; Snohomish County could see more
- Live updates on Seattle-area snowfall: Schools delayed, canceled as snow turns to rain VIEW
- This video of Marshawn Lynch narrating the 'Planet Earth II' iguana chase wins the internet
- Buzzfeed comes to Seattle, eats salmon and is dumbfounded by trees and mountains WATCH
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.