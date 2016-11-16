TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Public memorial services are planned in Tennessee and Oklahoma for Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Leon Russell, who died Sunday at the age of 74.
Bond Memorial Chapel says a funeral will be held Friday at Victory Baptist Church in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, then another service will be held Sunday at the Oral Roberts University Mabee Center in Tulsa. The Oklahoma native died in his sleep Sunday.
The funeral home says Elton John, Bruce Hornsby, Willie Nelson and others will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Russell recorded hit songs such as “Tight Rope” and “Lady Blue,” and participated in “The Concert for Bangladesh.” John Lennon, Ringo Starr and George Harrison played on his first album, “Leon Russell.”
He was named to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2011.
