ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — A memorial tribute to the late George Voinovich, former two-term Ohio governor and U.S. senator, is planned in Washington.
Ohio University says the bipartisan gathering Thursday at the National Press Club will include talks by Democratic Sen. Tom Carper, of Delaware, and Republican Rep. Pat Tiberi (TEE’-behr-ee), of Ohio. It also will include video messages from Ohio’s senators, Democrat Sherrod Brown and Republican Rob Portman.
President Barack Obama, a Democrat, wrote in a message for the tribute that the Republican “was a patriot who dedicated his life to serving others.”
Voinovich’s family will accept an outstanding federal government alumni award on his behalf. He died in June at age 79.
Ohio University is home to the Voinovich School of Leadership and Public Affairs.
