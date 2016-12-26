MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — State and local police have responded to a melee at a Connecticut shopping mall and arrested several people.
Authorities say fights broke out Monday evening at The Shoppes at Buckland Hills mall in Manchester. There were no immediate reports of any serious injuries.
Manchester police Capt. Chris Davis posted on his Twitter account that several hundred teenagers were in the mall at the time and there were several fights. He says several people were arrested and the mall was evacuated.
Davis says authorities are still trying to sort out what happened.
Most Read Stories
- Tacoma man creates ‘boom box’ to deter package thefts — and police say that could be a crime
- Seahawks' Tyler Lockett is lost for the season with leg injury that will require surgery
- Seattle's Franz Wassermann, 96, warns of chilling parallels with Nazi era | Jerry Large
- Updating the Seahawks' playoff situation entering the NFL's final weekend
- British singer George Michael dies at age 53 VIEW
A mall security official said at about 7 p.m. Monday that the mall was closed. He would not confirm or deny that there was a large fight. The mall’s regular closing time is 9 p.m.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.