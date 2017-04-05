WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Melania Trump is visiting a Washington charter school with Queen Rania of Jordan and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.
The queen, who has become known for her education advocacy, is in Washington with her husband, King Abdullah II, who is meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House.
Wednesday’s visit to Excel Academy Public Charter School was meant to highlight the Trump administration’s focus on school choice.
DeVos is a big proponent of giving parents with children in the public school system the option of sending them to charter, private or other schools.
The first lady, the queen and DeVos are participating in a round-table discussion with parents, students and teachers at the all-girls’ school. They also plan to visit an art class and a science class.
