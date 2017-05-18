WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump is announcing her first foreign trip as first lady of the United States.

Mrs. Trump is accompanying President Donald Trump on his inaugural overseas trip, a four-country, five-stop tour that begins Friday. The Trumps will visit Saudi Arabia, Israel, Italy and Belgium, and the trip includes an audience with Pope Francis at the Vatican.

The first lady is joining the president for some events, but will participate in other events on her own.

The White House isn’t releasing a comprehensive itinerary for Mrs. Trump, citing security concerns.

Mrs. Trump, a native of the central European nation of Slovenia, says she’ll spend time at her events speaking with women and children.

The Trumps are scheduled to return to Washington on May 27.